TTD Chairman donates cows, calves to Goshala

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy praying to the cows and calves donated by him, at SV Gosamrakshanasala in Tirupati on Thursday.

TIRUPATI

25 December 2020 01:01 IST

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy donated 32 pairs of cows and calves to the Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshanasala here on Thursday.

Mr. Subba Reddy donated the cows under the ‘Gudiko Gomata’ scheme aimed at propagating Hindu Sanatan Dharma across the country. Mr. Subba Reddy, along with his wife Swarnalata Reddy, formally handed over the cows and calves in a ceremonial event amid chanting of Vedic hymns and also donated cash for their maintenance.

Advertising

Advertising

Appealing to philanthropists to come forward and donate cows, Mr. Subba Reddy said the programme had already been launched in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka and would be taken to Tamil Nadu soon. He appealed to devotees to donate healthy cows of any breed or pay its value in cash so that the TTD could take it up on their behalf.

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, TTD board member Siva Kumar, Goshala director K. Haranath Reddy, Chief Engineer Ramesh Reddy and HDPP Secretary K. Rajagopalan were present.