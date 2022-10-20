ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy made a surprise visit to the Free Luggage Transport Centre at Alipiri in Tirupati. on October 20 (Thursday).

The visit assumes significance after a devotee posted a video on social media alleging that the luggage of the devotees were handled in an abrasive manner by the staff.

Devotees trekking to the temple town generally deposit their luggage at the centre which is later shipped to Tirumala free of charge by the TTD in separate vehicles.

Mr. Reddy, on Thursday, decided to personally ascertain the happenings at the centre after the video post portraying TTD in a poor light went viral.

After the surprise visit, Mr. Reddy assured that the contents in the video post was totally false and baseless.