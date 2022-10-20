TTD Chairman denies mishandling of bags at Alipiri Free Luggage Transport Centre after making surprise visit

The visit assumes significance after a devotee posted a video on social media alleging that the devotees’ luggage was handled in an abrasive manner by the staff.

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
October 20, 2022 23:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy made a surprise visit to the Free Luggage Transport Centre at Alipiri in Tirupati. on October 20 (Thursday).

The visit assumes significance after a devotee posted a video on social media alleging that the luggage of the devotees were handled in an abrasive manner by the staff.

Devotees trekking to the temple town generally deposit their luggage at the centre which is later shipped to Tirumala free of charge by the TTD in separate vehicles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy, on Thursday, decided to personally ascertain the happenings at the centre after the video post portraying TTD in a poor light went viral.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

After the surprise visit, Mr. Reddy assured that the contents in the video post was totally false and baseless.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app