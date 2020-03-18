TTD cancels all ‘Arjitha sevas’ at Tirumala

In another major decision, the TTD on Wednesday resolved to temporarily cancel all the arjitha sevas performed to the Utsava deities at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.
The abolished sevas include arjitha brahmotsavams, vasanthotsavams, dolotsavam, sahasra deepalankara seva which are performed daily inside the temple besides Visesha puja and Sahasra Kalasabhishekam performed once in a week. However, Kalyanotsavams will be conducted daily but in ekantham wherein no devotee will be allowed to take part.
VIP darshan or refund
Devotees who have booked the seva tickets in advance can either opt for VIP darshan or seek refund of the ticket amount.
Anga pradakshinam and other specialized darshan formats like the ones extended to senior and special citizens and parents with infants also stand dispensed from this Friday.
