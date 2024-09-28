ADVERTISEMENT

TTD cancels VIP darshan on Oct 1

Published - September 28, 2024 03:03 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

A view of the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled the VIP break darshan and the weekly ‘Asta dala Pada Padmaradhana’ seva on October 1 in connection with the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam festival that shall be observed as a prelude to the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara scheduled to commence from October 4.

The TTD declared that it will not entertain any recommendation letters the previous day on September 30.

However, VIPs arriving in person will be extended the darshan, in accordance to the protocol they deserve.

