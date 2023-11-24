ADVERTISEMENT

TTD cancels VIP darshan at Tirumala temple on November 27

November 24, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled VIP darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple on November 27. It has made it clear that no recommendation letters for darshan will be entertained the previous day.

Even as the TTD, in a release, said that the decision was taken due to administrative reasons, the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the hill temple scheduled on the same day is being stated as the cause.

Meanwhile, DGP Shankhabrata Bagchi, in an official communique, instructed Tirupati Superintendent of Police P. Parameswar Reddy to conduct strict patrolling in and around the Tirupati airport at the time of arrival and departure of the top dignitary and arrange mechanically sound ambulance vans equipped with expert doctors, auxiliary staff, emergency kit, cardiac defibrillator and other emergency equipment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US