TTD cancels VIP darshan at Tirumala temple on November 27

November 24, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled VIP darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple on November 27. It has made it clear that no recommendation letters for darshan will be entertained the previous day.

Even as the TTD, in a release, said that the decision was taken due to administrative reasons, the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the hill temple scheduled on the same day is being stated as the cause.

Meanwhile, DGP Shankhabrata Bagchi, in an official communique, instructed Tirupati Superintendent of Police P. Parameswar Reddy to conduct strict patrolling in and around the Tirupati airport at the time of arrival and departure of the top dignitary and arrange mechanically sound ambulance vans equipped with expert doctors, auxiliary staff, emergency kit, cardiac defibrillator and other emergency equipment.

