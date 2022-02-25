TTD cancels VIP break darshan on weekends

As part of facilitating darshan for more common devotees at the Lord Venkateswara temple, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled the VIP break darshan on Saturdays and Sundays.

The move is aimed at providing hassle-free darshan to the pilgrims thronging the temple town from far and wide. The reallocation of the time slot for the VIPs to common devotees will enable more devotees to have an eyeful of the presiding deity on Fridays, Saturday and Sundays.

As of now, the TTD is issuing 30,000 Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens everyday and the latest decision will earmark two additional hours for the common pilgrims during the weekends.