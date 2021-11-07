TTD cancels VIP break darshan from Nov. 13 to 15

Tirumala

07 November 2021 01:20 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled the VIP break darshan for three days from November 13 in view of the Southern Zonal Council (SZC) meeting in Tirupati.

Union Minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting on November 14. The Chief Ministers of all the member States – Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry – have been invited to the meeting. Lieutenant Governors of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep have been invited to attend the meeting as special invitees. A host of officials are expected to attend the meeting that is aimed at discussing and resolving the disputes among the member States and between the Centre and the member States.

