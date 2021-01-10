TTD cancels sevas on Jan. 15

Tirumala

10 January 2021 01:00 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has dispensed with the performance of all day-time Arjitha seva rituals performed inside the hill temple on January 15 in connection with the mock hunting festival of Parvetu Utsavam.

The festival is generally observed on the succeeding day of the annual Makara Sankranti.

The deities of Lord Malayappa Swamy and Lord Krishna are taken out in a grand procession to the Parvetu mandapam situated on the north-western banks of Gogarbham water reservoir two km from the temple where the mock hunting festival is enacted.

Special rituals will also be observed inside the temple as the day also coincides with Godadevi Parinayam.

The sacred garlands of Goddess Godadevi Andal will be taken out in a grand procession around the mada streets of the hill temple in the early hours of the day from Pedda Jeeyar Swamy Mutt and later handed over to the priest inside the temple for adorning the same to the presiding deity.