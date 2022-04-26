TTD cancels company contract for hiring non-Hindu

TTD had registered Thanigai Crafts Company for making ornaments for Srivari temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) management has cancelled the ornament-making contract awarded to Thanigai Crafts Company for employing the services of a non-Hindu.

The TTD, which encourages registration by multiple companies to promote competitive bidding in executing contract works, had registered the above company belonging to one R. Babu for making ornaments for Srivari temple as well as the other group temples.

The furore followed a complaint made by one Venu Gopal, the owner of Balaji Metal Company to the TTD, wherein he had pointed out that the above company had hired some artisans from the minority community, going against the conditions stipulated in the terms and conditions.

After conducting a probe, the TTD authorities found that the company had violated the stipulated terms and conditions mentioned in G.O.Ms.No.94 on hiring only Hindu artisans and cancelled the registration accorded to Thanigai Crafts Company. It was also clarified that no further contract has been awarded to the company so far.