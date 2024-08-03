ADVERTISEMENT

TTD cancels ‘arjitha sevas’ and privileged darshans during Tirumala Brahmotsavams starting from October 4

Published - August 03, 2024 08:18 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The vahana sevas will be organised from 8.00 am to 10.00 am, and from 7.00 p.m. to 9.00 pm. every day during the nine-day Brahmotsavams at Tirumala | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary on Saturday convened a crucial meeting with the top officials for the smooth conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams scheduled to commence with Dwajarohanam on October 4. 

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the initiatives, it was resolved to cancel all the ‘arjitha sevas’ and various formats of privileged darshans, including those extended to senior and special citizens, NRIs and parents with below one year infants, during the nine-day festival period.  

The meeting also discussed the fitness of vahanams (carriers) on which the processional deities will be carried out in a grand procession around the thoroughfares of the temple town twice a day on all the days of the festival period, security measures, transport, garden, medical, health, deployment of Srivari sevaks and various engineering works in progress among other things. 

The important days of the festival include Garuda Seva on October 8th, Golden Chariot (October 9), Rathotsavam (October 11) and Chakrasnanam on October 12 marking the finale.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The vahana sevas will be organised from 8.00 am to 10.00 am, and from 7.00 p.m. to 9.00 pm. every day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US