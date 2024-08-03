GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTD cancels ‘arjitha sevas’ and privileged darshans during Tirumala Brahmotsavams starting from October 4

Published - August 03, 2024 08:18 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
The vahana sevas will be organised from 8.00 am to 10.00 am, and from 7.00 p.m. to 9.00 pm. every day during the nine-day Brahmotsavams at Tirumala

The vahana sevas will be organised from 8.00 am to 10.00 am, and from 7.00 p.m. to 9.00 pm. every day during the nine-day Brahmotsavams at Tirumala | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary on Saturday convened a crucial meeting with the top officials for the smooth conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams scheduled to commence with Dwajarohanam on October 4. 

As part of the initiatives, it was resolved to cancel all the ‘arjitha sevas’ and various formats of privileged darshans, including those extended to senior and special citizens, NRIs and parents with below one year infants, during the nine-day festival period.  

The meeting also discussed the fitness of vahanams (carriers) on which the processional deities will be carried out in a grand procession around the thoroughfares of the temple town twice a day on all the days of the festival period, security measures, transport, garden, medical, health, deployment of Srivari sevaks and various engineering works in progress among other things. 

The important days of the festival include Garuda Seva on October 8th, Golden Chariot (October 9), Rathotsavam (October 11) and Chakrasnanam on October 12 marking the finale.  

The vahana sevas will be organised from 8.00 am to 10.00 am, and from 7.00 p.m. to 9.00 pm. every day.

