TTD calendars and diaries, now available on Amazon

The TTD diaries for the year 2022 that have hit the stalls.

TIRUPATI

08 December 2021 01:41 IST

NRI devotees can procure them via India Post

The famous diaries and calendars of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the year 2022 can be booked by devotees in India and abroad on the popular e-commerce company ‘Amazon’.

The much-sought-after 12 sheet calender is priced at ₹130 and the diaries at ₹150 (big) and ₹120 (small). The selling price for the other products are pegged as follows: tabletop calender ₹75, Srivari big calendar ₹20, Sri Padmavathi big calendar ₹15, Srivaru and Ammavaru calendar ₹15 and Telugu Panchangam ₹30.

The TTD’s new year special releases can also be booked on its website www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in under the ‘Publications’ option. The TTD has made delivery available to even the NRI devotees through India Post on payment of prescribed charges to be delivered on a specified date.

The products are already made available at the TTD publications stalls and information centres in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada, New Delhi and Visakhapatnam, besides at the TTD linked temples and prominent Kalyana Mandapams across the country. Apart from all these, Amazon is the new platform that is expected to ensure better visibility and global reach for the above products.

The age-old system is also available, whereby one can take a demand draft from a nationalised bank in the name of ‘Executive Officer, TTD’, payable at Tirupati, and send the same with a covering letter to ‘The Special Officer, Publications and sales wing, Press compound, Kapila Theertham Road, Tirupati – 517 501’. The package will be sent to the devotee on ‘To Pay’ system (towards postal charges). For more details, the Publications department can be contacted at 0877-226 4209.