TTD board’s composition reflects coalition government’s commitment to diversity

In a widely anticipated move, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has recently announced a new trust board for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), introducing 24 members from various backgrounds and States. The new board is believed to reflect the coalition government’s commitment to diversity, with representatives from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, ensuring broader regional inclusion.

As expected, media baron and founder chairman of TV5 news channel B. Rajagopal Naidu has been appointed TTD Board Chairman, underscoring the government’s emphasis on experienced leadership.

Former Chief Justice of India H.L. Dattu’s appointment marks a first for the TTD board, aligning with the coalition’s goal of enhancing the board’s credibility and stature.

Alongside Justice Dattu, 22 other members have been named, including three MLAs from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) — Jyothula Nehru (Jaggampeta), Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy (Kovur) and M.S. Raju (Madakasira).

Former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi and senior TDP leader Nannuri Narsireddy have also been accommodated along with other TDP stalwarts like Koteswara Rao from Rajahmundry, Nandyal district president Rajasekhar Goud, and Janga Krishnamurthy from Palnadu.

Acknowledging the Jana Sena Party’s role in the coalition, its vice-president B. Mahendra Reddy, founding member Anugolu Rangasree and art director and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s confidant Anand Sai have been given berths.

Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy and Janga Krishnamurthy, who transitioned from the YSRCP to TDP along with Saurabh Bora, a financial expert from Maharashtra, and industrialist P. Ramamurthy (a confidant of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin), both members in the previous administration, have retained their positions.

The new board also includes a range of professionals across sectors like NRI representative Jasti Sambasiva Rao, pharmaceutical leaders Suchitra Ella and Nannapaneni Sadasiva Rao, coffee entrepreneur R.N. Darshan, industrialist Shantaram from Kuppam and Tamil Nadu’s Krishnamurthy, a lawyer with close ties to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.