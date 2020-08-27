TTD board to discuss only important subjects

Only subjects relatively of high importance will be tabled for discussions before the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Davasthanams), board of trustees who are scheduled to meet on Friday.
Highly placed sources said a little over 50 subjects are likely to come up before the board in addition to the table agenda, if any.
Several of the trustees have already reached the town while others are expected to arrive by Thursday night.
TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy will chair the meeting at Tirumala in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Those unable to attend the meeting in person can take part in the proceedings through video-conferencing.
The meeting assumes significance as it comes amid expectations that the board will arrive at a decision with regard to the conduct of the Brahmotsavams, probability of increasing the number of pilgrims allowed for darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala besides exploring options to tide over the impending financial exertions with no immediate remedy in sight for the coronavirus pandemic.
The feasibility of restoring dharma darshan (for common pilgrims) at the temple which has been temporarily discontinued with the steep increase of positive cases at Tirupati is also likely to be discussed.
Meanwhile, TTD on Thursday passed a circular directing the temple and Vaikuntam staff to attend to their duties on a regular basis from Friday.
In view of the pandemic, the staff working at Tirumala were hitherto allocated duties either for one week or two weeks without any break in between.
