TTD board recommends imposition of total prohibition in Tirupati

The TTD board has for the first time resolved to recommend to the State government the imposition of total ban on the sale of liquor in Tirupati.

Briefing the media about the deliberations later, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Wednesday said the decision was taken to maintain the sanctity of Tirupati and ensure that the pilgrims experience spiritual bliss right from the foot hills as both Tirumala and Tirupati were inseparable.

Ending the uncertainty over construction of the Garuda flyover in Tirupati, he said the work would continue only after redesigning the project. As a major financial contributor, the TTD is absorbing around ₹458 crore out of the total project cost of ₹684 crore.

The flyover will be redesigned in such a way that it takes off from the outskirts of Tirupati and terminates at Alipiri. The intention is to ensure that the pilgrims are saved from the ordeals of vehicular traffic. The local MLA, along with the officials of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation and TTD engineers, will review the proposal before taking a final call.

In another major decision, the board resolved to bring the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati under its governance and develop it on a par with other renowned hospitals.

Balaji Reservoir

As part of efforts to find a lasting solution to the drinking water problem in Tirumala and Tirupati, the board gave its nod for taking up the construction of Balaji Reservoir at a whopping ₹200 crore, which would be proportionately shared by the State government and the TTD.

The board also resolved to develop a ‘Spiritual City’ in Tirupati with an intention to ease pressure on Tirumala.

It will have accommodation and locker facilities. It will also have an inbuilt provision for darshan ticket counters, meditation and yoga centres, halls for religious discourses, among other facilities. There will also be laser shows on the glory of Lord Venkateswara for the benefit of those waiting for darshan.

Drive against plastics

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, the board decided to shun use of plastics.

As the TTD had already set up Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants under its Jala Prasadam scheme at important points, the board resolved to impose total ban on use of plastic water bottles in Tirumala and strictly enforce it by January.

The TTD management is also exploring alternatives to help pilgrims carry laddu prasadam.

When asked if the government’s decision to restore the hereditary rights of archakas will be implemented in Tirumala temple too, Mr. Reddy said, “No doubt. Modalities are being worked out to utilise the services of retired archakas. Officials have brought certain age-related issues to the notice of the board. Hence, we are exploring ways of utilising their services.”