TTD board of trustees will be announced soon, says Minister

Tirumala

20 August 2021 23:39 IST

‘Priority to those having religious and service bent of mind’

Endowments Minister V. Srinivas has said the government will soon announce the names of the TTD board of trustees.

Addressing the media on Friday, the Minister brushed aside the speculation that the new board would not have any representative from other States.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is particular on accommodating people from other States as well, as devotees from the length and breadth of the country make a beeline for darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Priority will, however, be attached to people having a religious and service bent of mind,” Mr. Srinivas said.

To a question on what would be the strength of the new board, he said the process was currently under way and would be made known shortly.

Cubs on darshan

When asked why common pilgrims were not being allowed for darshan only in Tirumala, while there was no such restriction at any temple in the State, the Minister, evading a direct reply, said, “Everybody will be permitted for darshan once the pandemic subsides.”

When asked to justify his visiting the temple along with a big contingent of 67 members at a time when the ordinary pilgrims were not allowed to even trek up to Tirumala, Mr. Srinivas tried to downplay the issue stating that all those who accompanied him were devotees, and as such there was nothing wrong on their part in coming for darshan. Earlier, the Minister offered his prayers inside the temple.