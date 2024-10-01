GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTD board changed tender conditions for ghee procurement during YSRCP term, alleges BJP  

The clauses such as the dairy should have been operational for at least three years, collecting 4 lakh liters of cow milk a day for the last one year, and have an annual turnover of ₹250 crore have been diluted, alleges BJP State spokesperson Bhanuprakash Reddy

Updated - October 01, 2024 08:02 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy addressing the media in Tirupati on Tuesday.

BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy addressing the media in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the TTD Trust Board under the erstwhile YSRCP government of “deliberately altering the ghee procurement tender conditions to suit their interests.”

The BJP referred to the resolution number 371, dated February 29, 2020, adopted by the board under the chairmanship of Y.V. Subba Reddy to prove its point.

Addressing the media here on October 1 (Tuesday), BJP’s State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy presented the resolution copy pertaining to the recommendation made by a special committee formed for the purpose of making revisions to the tender conditions.

Accordingly, the condition that the dairy should have been operational for at least three years was revised to one year, and the condition that it should have been collecting 4 lakh liters of cow milk a day for the last one year had been done away with.

“The board also removed the clause that the dairy should have a processing capacity of a minimum of 8 tonnes of cow milk fat / ghee in excess of its market requirement of cow milk fat for liquid milk and other products for the last one year,” Mr. Bhanuprakash charged.

Similarly, the clause to present records of procurement to the tune of at least 12 tonnes of cow milk fat equivalent per day had been revised to 8 tonnes. This apart, the clause mandating the firm to have an  annual turnover of ₹250 crore had been reduced to ₹150 crore.

“Whose interests did they try to protect by skewing such important clauses?” he sought to know.

Published - October 01, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

