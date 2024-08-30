GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTD begins plantation drive in Tirumala

Total of 12,000 saplings will be planted, with 2,000 within the TTD forest cover and the rest within the reserve forest area, says TTD EO

Published - August 30, 2024 06:24 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
TTD EO J. Shyamala Rao.

TTD EO J. Shyamala Rao. | Photo Credit: File Photo

In an attempt to boost the green cover atop the temple town, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) initiated an extensive plantation drive on Friday.

TTD Executive Officer (EO) J. Shyamala Rao, accompanied by Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, participated in the ‘Vana Mahotsavam’ programme organised by the TTD Forest Wing. They planted the manu sampangi (magnolia champaca) at the Sri Padmavathi Rest House area.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Rao said that a total of 12,000 saplings will be planted, with 2,000 within the TTD forest cover and the remaining within the reserve forest area. Advanced technologies, particularly the ‘Seed Bowl Concept,’ will be implemented within the plantation drive, he said.

Highlighting the connection between the plantation drive and TTD Ayurvedic College and Hospital, he also mentioned the plan to develop medicinal plants in Tirumala.

TTD Deputy Conservator of Forests Srinivasulu, Deputy Executive Officers Bhaskar and Asha Jyothi, Health Officer Madhusudhan Prasad and other officials took part in the programme.

