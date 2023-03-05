ADVERTISEMENT

TTD Ayurvedic student bags award for best research paper

March 05, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The paper presented by Dr. Sirigeeta, a second-year postgraduate student and research associate at TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Ayurveda College, won the ‘Best research paper’ ( Uttama Shodapatra) award at the international conference organised by Rashtriya Ayurveda Samsthan at Jaipur in Rajasthan recently. Over 500 Ayurvedic experts attended the conference, where they discussed the scope and future of Ayurvedic medicine. Dr. Sirigeeta’s paper dealt with measures towards total prevention of COVID-19. TTD joint executive officer (education and health) S. Bhargavi and college principal Dr. P. Muralikrishna congratulated Ms. Sirigeeta.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US