TTD Ayurvedic student bags award for best research paper

March 05, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The paper presented by Dr. Sirigeeta, a second-year postgraduate student and research associate at TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Ayurveda College, won the ‘Best research paper’ ( Uttama Shodapatra) award at the international conference organised by Rashtriya Ayurveda Samsthan at Jaipur in Rajasthan recently. Over 500 Ayurvedic experts attended the conference, where they discussed the scope and future of Ayurvedic medicine. Dr. Sirigeeta’s paper dealt with measures towards total prevention of COVID-19. TTD joint executive officer (education and health) S. Bhargavi and college principal Dr. P. Muralikrishna congratulated Ms. Sirigeeta.

