TTD Ayurvedic hospital sees high patient influx

October 17, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The TTD run Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic hospital has registered a significant increase in the number of patients availing traditional treatment annually, crossing the one lakh mark. Principal (FAC) and Medical Superintendent Dr. Renu Dixit on Tuesday said that the surge in the number of patients visiting the hospital has gone up post the Covid-19 pandemic.

The institution which was established about four decades ago with the aim of preserving the ancient medical system of Ayurveda as well as offer treatments for Cerebral Palsy (CP), Neuromotor Paralysis, Panchakarma and more.

Besides displaying various medicinal plants at the Ayur Expo Brahmotsavam, the hospital also displayed the Hirudo Therapy (Leech therapy). Moreover, a three-day national conclave ‘Ayur Parva 2023’ jointly organised by the Ministry of AYUSH and Akhila Bharata Ayur Sammelan will be conducted at Kachapa auditorium in Tirupati from October 27-29.

Dr. Dixit said that the institution which has secured approvals for over 60 Ayur products from the AYUSH Ministry, currently has 100 more in the pipeline.

