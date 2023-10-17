HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTD Ayurvedic hospital sees high patient influx

October 17, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The TTD run Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic hospital has registered a significant increase in the number of patients availing traditional treatment annually, crossing the one lakh mark. Principal (FAC) and Medical Superintendent Dr. Renu Dixit on Tuesday said that the surge in the number of patients visiting the hospital has gone up post the Covid-19 pandemic.

The institution which was established about four decades ago with the aim of preserving the ancient medical system of Ayurveda as well as offer treatments for Cerebral Palsy (CP), Neuromotor Paralysis, Panchakarma and more.

Besides displaying various medicinal plants at the Ayur Expo Brahmotsavam, the hospital also displayed the Hirudo Therapy (Leech therapy). Moreover, a three-day national conclave ‘Ayur Parva 2023’ jointly organised by the Ministry of AYUSH and Akhila Bharata Ayur Sammelan will be conducted at Kachapa auditorium in Tirupati from October 27-29.

Dr. Dixit said that the institution which has secured approvals for over 60 Ayur products from the AYUSH Ministry, currently has 100 more in the pipeline.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.