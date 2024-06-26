ADVERTISEMENT

TTD Arjitha Seva tickets sold out in 85 minutes

Published - June 26, 2024 07:24 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Free tokens for Angapradakshinam get booked in just 2 minutes and 30 seconds

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

A view of Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala | Photo Credit: File photo

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) witnessed an unprecedented demand for the Arjitha Seva tickets of the Lord Venkateswara temple, with the entire quota for September selling out in a record one hour and 25 minutes. 

The free tokens for the Angapradakshinam were booked in just 2 minutes and 30 seconds, while those for senior citizens and differently-abled people were over in 10 minutes and 30 seconds. 

The special entry darshan tickets priced at ₹300 each were sold out in 2 hours and 6 minutes while the quota for advance reservation for accommodation was exhausted in an hour and forty minutes.

