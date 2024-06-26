TTD Arjitha Seva tickets sold out in 85 minutes

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) witnessed an unprecedented demand for the Arjitha Seva tickets of the Lord Venkateswara temple, with the entire quota for September selling out in a record one hour and 25 minutes.

The free tokens for the Angapradakshinam were booked in just 2 minutes and 30 seconds, while those for senior citizens and differently-abled people were over in 10 minutes and 30 seconds.

The special entry darshan tickets priced at ₹300 each were sold out in 2 hours and 6 minutes while the quota for advance reservation for accommodation was exhausted in an hour and forty minutes.