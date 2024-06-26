GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTD Arjitha Seva tickets sold out in 85 minutes

Free tokens for Angapradakshinam get booked in just 2 minutes and 30 seconds

Published - June 26, 2024 07:24 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
A view of Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala

A view of Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala | Photo Credit: File photo

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) witnessed an unprecedented demand for the Arjitha Seva tickets of the Lord Venkateswara temple, with the entire quota for September selling out in a record one hour and 25 minutes. 

The free tokens for the Angapradakshinam were booked in just 2 minutes and 30 seconds, while those for senior citizens and differently-abled people were over in 10 minutes and 30 seconds. 

The special entry darshan tickets priced at ₹300 each were sold out in 2 hours and 6 minutes while the quota for advance reservation for accommodation was exhausted in an hour and forty minutes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.