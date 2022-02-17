Andhra Pradesh

TTD approves budget for 2022-23

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday approved its annual budget for 2022-23 with an estimated revenue of ₹3,096.40 crore.

The TTD Trust Board, headed by Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, approved the annual budget, and the revised budget estimates for the year 2021-22.

A major chunk of the income (₹1,000 crore) was expected from the temple ‘hundi’. Interest receipts were estimated to generate ₹668. 51 crore, and a whopping ₹365 crore was expected from the sale of laddu and other ‘prasadam’.

Other receipts included darshan tickets (₹242 crore); Kalyanakatta (₹126 crore); Arjitha Sevas (₹120 crore); accommodation and kalyanamandapam (₹95 crore); loans and advances to employees, EMD, and security deposits (₹51.87 crore); rent, electrical and water charges (₹42 crore); publications (₹28.25 crore); trust receipts (₹25 crore); and other receipts (₹45.90 crore).

Expenditure

On the expenditure front, human resource payments topped the list with an allocation of ₹1,360.15 crore. This was followed by material purchases ₹489.50 crore; engineering capital works ₹220 crore; corpus and other investments ₹150 crore; pensions and EHS Fund contribution ₹100 crore; engineering maintenance works ₹95 crore; grants to other institutions ₹91.50 crore; HDPP and allied project payments ₹90.50 crore; and facility management services ₹55 crore.

Another interesting feature was the allocation of ₹150 crore to the Srinivasa Sethu project in Tirupati, which was expected to be completed by December 2023.


