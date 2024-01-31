ADVERTISEMENT

TTD appoints Bhuman as SVETA director

January 31, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

B. Subramanyam Reddy, also known as Bhuman, has been appointed as the director of TTD’s SVETA.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has appointed B. Subramanyam Reddy, a retired lecturer, as the director of its Sri Venkateswara Employees Training Academy (SVETA) for a period of two years.

Mr. Subramanyam Reddy, who is also known by the name ‘Bhuman’, is a well-known literary activist who has championed the cause of Rayalaseema by serving as the president of the Centre for Rayalaseema Studies (Rayalaseema Adhyayanala Samstha).

The elder brother of TTD trust board chairman and local MLA B. Karunakar Reddy, Bhuman had already served as the SVETA director nearly two decades back. He will formally take charge from the incumbent director A. Prasanthi.

