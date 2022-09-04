TTD appeals to devout to not make donations to umbrella processions

The money will not reach the temple, TTD clarifies

Special Correspondent TIRUMALA
September 04, 2022 20:27 IST

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Sunday appealed to the devout to not make any contributions to the devotees walking in a procession from Chennai to Tirumala carrying umbrellas, during the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams scheduled to commence from September 27.

Every year, a few Hindu organisations donate decorative umbrellas, which are taken to the temple in a procession, for use during the Brahmotsavams.

The TTD clarified that the processions are not organised by them, and that public’s donations will not reach the temple management.

The TTD made the appeal after complaints poured in that organisers were reportedly collecting huge donations from the public en route to Tirumala.

