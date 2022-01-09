TTD appeal to devotees on rescheduled darshan

Devotees are at liberty to choose any day of their choice other than the 10-day period

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday appealed to the devotees not to choose the dates between January 13 and 22 while rescheduling their darshan visits in view of the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara darshanam.

For the benefit of those who could not undertake their pilgrimage to the temple between November 18 and December 10 despite possessing valid darshan tickets owing to unprecedented rains, the TTD had provided them with an option to reschedule their visit within 90 days of their original date of darshan.

Devotees are at liberty to choose any day of their choice other than the 10-day period, the TTD said.