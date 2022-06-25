Andhra Pradesh: TTD announces walk-in interviews for teaching positions
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is conducting walk-in interviews on July 6 for teaching positions on one-year contract basis at Sri Venkateswara Ayurveda College, Tirupati.
The interview is conducted for the posts of one professor and one assistant professor each in Ayurveda Samhita and Siddhant (UG) and Koumara Brutsya (UG) departments. Interested persons can attend the interview at SVETA Bhavan by 9.30 a.m. on July 6 along with photo copies and originals of their credentials. For details, visit www.tirumala.org.
