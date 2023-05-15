ADVERTISEMENT

TTD announces specific dates for release of darshan tickets at Tirumala temple

May 15, 2023

Online registrations for booking of pre-dawn rituals will be done between 18 and 20 of every month while payments for allotted tickets will be accepted between 20 and 22

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The online quota of ₹300 Special Entry Darshan tickets of Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala will be released on 24 of every month.  | Photo Credit: File photo

The online tickets pertaining to Arjitha Sevas and other formats of darshans at the Lord Venkateswara temple will be available to the devotees on specific dates every month.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to fix a particular date for the release of each type of darshan ticket to avoid uncertainty and confusion regarding the release dates.

Online registrations for the booking of pre-dawn rituals such as Suprabhatam, Thomala and Archana will be done between 18 and 20 of every month. Payments for the allotted tickets will be accepted between 20 and 22 every month.

The online quota of tickets pertaining to general Arjitha Sevas such as Kalyanotsavam, Dolotsavam and other day-time rituals will be released on 21, and those pertaining to senior citizens, special children, parents with infants, SRIVANI and Angapradakshinam on 23 of every month.

The online quota of ₹300 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets will be released on 24, while the booking of accommodation will be made available on 25 of every month.

The TTD has decided to augment the arrangements for the benefit of those performing Maha Anga Pradakshinam (rolling over one’s own body with wet clothes along the Mada Streets encircling the shrine) and to keep the temple Pushkarini (water tank) open round-the-clock.

