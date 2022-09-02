Andhra Pradesh: TTD announces calendar of important events during Brahmotsavams

Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam on September 20

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) which is making arrangements for the grand conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara on Friday released the dates of important events that shall be observed during the nine-day festival.

‘Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam’, the cleansing ritual conducted ahead of major festivals, will be observed on the morning of September 20 and the traditional Ankuraarpanam on September 26.

The Brahmotsavams will begin on a spiritual note with ‘Dwajarohanam’ (hoisting of the temple flag) on September 27 and conclude with Chakrasnanam on October 5.

The other important days of the festival include Garuda Seva on October 1, procession of golden chariot (October 2) and Rathotsavam on October 5.

While the Dwajarohanam will be observed between 5.15 p.m. and 6.15 pm on the first day of the festival, the two-time daily procession of the deity on various vahanams will be observed between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The TTD will organise Garuda Seva from 7 p.m. till its conclusion for the benefit of devotees and likewise Rathotsavam (wooden chariot) from 7 a.m. onwards on the penultimate day and Chakrasnanam between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The temple administration is also anticipating a huge turnout in the pilgrim crowd as the festival is being organised in public after a hiatus of two years.