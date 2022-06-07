Andhra Pradesh: TTD Amaravati temple to be consecrated on June 9

Governor to attend Maha Samprokshanam rituals

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up for the Maha Samprokshanam of the newly-built Sri Venkateswara temple at Venkatapalem village in Amaravati.

The event is scheduled to be held on June 9 during the auspicious Mithuna Lagnam between 7:50 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan is scheduled to attend the event apart from TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy.

Agama rituals including Punyaham, Kumbharadhana, Ukta Homam, Purnahuti, Vimana Gopura Kalasa Avahana Prokshana will be performed before Maha Samprokshanam and Vigraha Pratista.

Later, Veda sattumora, Akshat Aropanam, Harati, Acharya Bahumanam and Dwajarohanam will be performed. The devotees will be allowed for sarva darshan of the presiding deity from 10:30 a.m.

Srinivasa Kalyanam will be performed in the evening. It will be followed by the procession of utsava idols, dwajavarohanam. In the evening, after nitya kaikaryams, the ekantha seva will be observed at 9 pm.

The Maha Samprokshanam of the Sri Venkateswara temple will be telecast live on SVBC on June 9 by TTD.