TTD allots rest housesto private parties

TIRUMALA

07 October 2020 21:25 IST

Allotment made under open tender system

The TTD on Wednesday allotted various rest houses to private parties under cottage donation scheme at Tirumala.

With an intention to usher in more transparency, allotment of guest houses, time period of which ended, were allotted to private parties strictly under fresh open tender system.

All the eleven guest houses are situated in the posh Padmavati rest house area.

While Hyderabad-based Joopalli Syam Rao quoted a highest of ₹7.89 crore for Vidya Sadan rest house, MS Raksharamaiah and Sundar Ram of Bengaluru quoted ₹5 crore for Shanti Sadan.

Other bidders who won the bidding include Phoenix Power Infra Limited, Hyderabad, ₹7.11 crore for Sripati Rest house, Pichammal Educational and Charitable Trust, Chennai, ₹7.87 crore (Snelatha Sadan), Bhudati Lakshmi Narayana, Hyderabad, ₹ 6.80 crore (Karam Nivas), Rajesh Sharma, Mumbai. ₹6.50 crore (Vakula), Ms. Bhagyasri, Chennai, ₹5.99 crore (Gumble), Sarathchandra Reddy, Hyderabad, ₹5.98 crore (Sri Niketan), Mega Engineering and Infrastructure, Hyderabad, ₹5.5 crore (Godavari), Apcons infrastructure, Mumbai, ₹5.25 crore (Lakshmi Nilayam) and Om Prakash Agarwal, Hyderabad, ₹5.11 crore for Balaji Kuteer.