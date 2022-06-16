TTD allocates land for setting up electric bus station at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh

RTC remains the primary mode of transportation for devotees

RTC remains the primary mode of transportation for devotees

The Tirumala Titupati Devasthanams has resolved to allocate 2.86 acres of land to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) for the establishment of an electric bus station at Tirumala.

The allotment comes in the wake of a request from the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director in the backdrop of the corporation’s decision to operate electric buses on both the Tirumala ghat roads and thereby contribute its part to the e-mobility initiative promoted by Central and State governments as well as the ‘Swachch Tirumala’ programme taken up by the TTD.

Though the corporation had requested for about seven acres of land, the TTD after multiple rounds of field inspections decided to allot 2.86 acres of land in the vicinity of Balaji Nagar abutting the Thiruvenkatapatham Road for setting-up of the electric bus station.

When contacted, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said the allotment was made in the larger interest of the devotees as the RTC remains the primary mode of transportation.

A monthly nominal lease amount at ₹1.39 per square feet has been fixed and is subject to change in accordance with the revision of land rates by the Registration Department from time to time as is followed in other properties leased out to APSRTC at Tirumala, which includes a bus stand, depot and garage, RBGH bus stand and Papavinasanam parking area all existing in about 3.94 acres of land.

Charging stations

Besides, TTD also allotted space to New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) for establishment of integrated electrical vehicle charging stations and battery swapping stations both at Tirumala and Tirupati.

While an open space measuring 1,750 sq ft was allotted at parking area behind Mahalakshmi Nilayam (Potu workers accommodation building) at Tirumala, an extent of 1,000 sq ft was allotted at the Alipiri tourist bus station in Tirupati for the purpose.

Though the NREDCAP proposed for the allotment of sites on revenue sharing basis on unit consumed during the charging of the vehicle, the TTD preferred fixing a monthly rent of ₹41,806 for the premises leased out at Tirumala and ₹39,814 for the premises at Tirupati on license initially for a period of one year extendable for two years.