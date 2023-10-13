HamberMenu
TTD advances the time of procession of ‘Garuda Seva’

The TTD said the decision was taken after holding a meeting with agama pundits and temple priests

October 13, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has advanced the time of the ‘Garuda Seva’ procession by half an hour. It will be organised from 6.30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. 

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has advanced the time of the 'Garuda Seva' procession by half an hour. It will be organised from 6.30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has advanced the time of the ‘Garuda Seva’ procession by half an hour. It will be organised from 6.30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

The annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara is scheduled to commence on October 15 and Garuda Seva is slated on the fifth day of the festival on October 19. The evening processions are generally observed only after sunset. As the time of sunset on that day is quoted to happen at 6.15 p.m., the procession has been advanced in the interest of devotees.

The TTD said the decision was taken after holding a meeting with agama pundits and temple priests.

