TTD Additional EO reviews Ratha Sapthami arrangements

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Monday took stock of the arrangements made for the grand conduct of the Ratha Sapthami festival slated to be observed on February 1.

As the processional deity will be brought out on seven different vahanams (carriers) at different intervals on the festival day, he went around the mada streets and supervised the arrangements made for the benefit of the devotees who are expected to throng the town in multitudes.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Dharma Reddy said that temporary sheds are set up along the mada streets to protect the waiting devotees from chill weather as well as the afternoon sun.

Devotees in their quest to witness the periodical processions tend to stay back in their respective places along the mada streets all through the day and hence it has been decided to set up food counters at all the galleries so as to ensure an unceasing supply of free food packets and water sachets besides milk and beverages.

LED screens

Giant-sized LED screens are also set up at all the vital points to enable the devotees have a clear and closer look of the deity on various ‘vahanams.’

The Srivari Seva volunteers along with health sanitary workers will be deployed in required number to address the needs of the devotees waiting in the galleries. For a quick redressal of complaints, a senior official will be deputed to monitor each gallery who shall also will be entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating with the employees of other pilgrim affiliated departments.

Adding grandeur to the festival, colorful motiffs are painted at a few places indicating the points where the ‘vahanams’ are supposed to be halted during the course of processions.

TTD Chief Engineer Ramachandra Reddy, Additional CVSO Sivakumar reddy, SE Nageswara rao, Dy EO (Annadanam) Nagaraju, Catering Officer G.L.N. Sastry were among those who accompanied the Additional EO in the inspections.