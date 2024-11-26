 />

TTD Additional EO evaluates construction of Pilgrim Amenities Complex

Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary urges officials to expedite the project and to establish clear deadlines for each phase of the construction process

Published - November 26, 2024 09:06 pm IST - TIRUMALA

A view of the Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC-5) under construction at Tirumala

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer (EO) Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary conducted a comprehensive review meeting on Tuesday at Annamaiah Bhavan to evaluate the progress of the new Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC-5), currently under construction in Tirumala.

During the meeting, engineering officers presented a briefing on the status of the ongoing works. Following the presentation, Mr. Chowdary urged officials to expedite the project and to establish clear deadlines for each phase of the construction process. “Quality of materials should not be compromised under any circumstances,” he added.

The review meeting also covered key facilities being incorporated in the PAC-5, including the Anna Prasadam Dining Hall, Kalyana Katta (pilgrims’ tonsuring area), and dispensary services. The Additional EO highlighted the significance of these amenities in enhancing the experience of visiting pilgrims and instructed officers to prioritise their timely completion.

