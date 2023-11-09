Tsundur police SI, two constables caught ‘accepting’ bribe of ₹45,000

November 09, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Guntur Range Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught red-handed Tsundur police sub-inspector Borugadda Bharat Kumar, constable Dara Kranthi Kumar and station writer Garikapati Ravindra when they were accepting a bribe of ₹45,000 from a person for granting an official favour.

The Tsundur police registered a case against hostel welfare officer Bathula Govindu, hailing from Abbarupeta in Bapatla district, and seized his four-wheeler.

SI Bharat Kumar allegedly demanded ₹75,000 from Mr. Govindu for not arresting him in the case and releasing his vehicle from the police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Govindu, who reportedly paid ₹30,000 to the police officials, alerted the ACB officials by dialling the helpline number of 14400.

The ACB team arrested the SI and his staff when they were accepting the bribe amount on Thursday. The accused personnel would be produced before the ACB Special Court, said a release issued by the ACB.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.