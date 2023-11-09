HamberMenu
Tsundur police SI, two constables caught ‘accepting’ bribe of ₹45,000

November 09, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Guntur Range Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught red-handed Tsundur police sub-inspector Borugadda Bharat Kumar, constable Dara Kranthi Kumar and station writer Garikapati Ravindra when they were accepting a bribe of ₹45,000 from a person for granting an official favour.

The Tsundur police registered a case against hostel welfare officer Bathula Govindu, hailing from Abbarupeta in Bapatla district, and seized his four-wheeler.

SI Bharat Kumar allegedly demanded ₹75,000 from Mr. Govindu for not arresting him in the case and releasing his vehicle from the police station.

Mr. Govindu, who reportedly paid ₹30,000 to the police officials, alerted the ACB officials by dialling the helpline number of 14400.

The ACB team arrested the SI and his staff when they were accepting the bribe amount on Thursday. The accused personnel would be produced before the ACB Special Court, said a release issued by the ACB.

