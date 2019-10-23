Tsunami drill for students held

A mock tsunami preparedness drill was conducted at the Zilla Parishad School at Yarada on Tuesday. More than 300 students and teachers participated in the drill.

“The idea of the project is to build resilience among the students and make them aware of how important preparedness is in context of major disasters like a tsunami,” said Shubham Tandon, Project Officer, The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), New Delhi.

‘Partnerships for Strengthening School Preparedness for Tsunami in the Asia Pacific Region’ is a project of the UNDP and the Government of Japan and is being implemented in Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts.

As Andhra Pradesh has a long coastline, the activity is planned in the two districts through the respective city/district administrations between October 22 and November 20, 2019.

The project is mainly focusing on schools near coastal areas. The main activities under the project are: Preparation of school-level disaster management plan; training on disaster management to school children and teachers; awareness generation in the community; and conducting tsunami mock drills by involving stakeholder departments and schools children.

Officials from UNDP, GVMC, and disaster management agency TARU, community, retired DM and HO P. Rama Rao, School Supervisor (GVMC) N. Samba Siva Rao participated in the drill.