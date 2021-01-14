TSRTC operating over 3,000 buses to State for Sankranti

Rajulapudi Srinivas

14 January 2021 01:25 IST

Telangana officials deputed to monitor the services, says official

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is operating more than 3,000 buses to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh for the convenience of passengers visiting their native places. The special services, which began January 10 will continue up to January 18, to clear the festival rush.

“For the first time, TSRTC is operating such a huge number of buses for Sankranti, as part of the agreement reached with the APSRTC to operate our services to different destinations in Andhra Pradesh. The occupancy ratio is good,” a TSRTC official said.

TSRTC is running over 3,000 buses to Krishna, East and West Godavari and other regions in AP. Passengers were availing advanced reservation system for the serving plying to the neighbouring State, the TSRTC officials said.

“As part of the inter-State agreement with Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) in November last year, we are operating buses to A.P. Officials have been deputed to monitor the services from various bus depots,” a TSRTC official said.

APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy said that the corporation was running 3,607 Sankranthi festival special buses from various depots in the State.

Special services

“Special Garuda, Indra, Amaravathi and other services are being operated to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangaluru and other destinations. The cooperation from our neighbouring counterparts is good,” Mr. Reddy said.

Private operators too are operating special buses to Hyderabad and other destinations. “As we are providing sleeper and semi-sleeper services, many passengers are booking tickets in private travel buses also,” a private travel operator said.