TSRTC bus driver attacked

Four youth chased an RTC bus, attacked its drivers, damaged the bus and took away ₹20,000 in cash from them on the National Highway (NH) in the wee hours of Sunday.

The two drivers (main driver and the second one) suffered minor injuries and the vehicle was damaged in the attack.

According to the Bhavanipuram police, the youth, who were attending the local Urusu Utsavams, chased the bus, proceeding towards Hyderabad from Vijayawada around 2.30 a.m. at Gollapudi. The super luxury bus belongs to the Narkatpalli depot.

The bus driver, Ch. Janaiah, while turning the vehicle left, hit a motorbike. Alleging that the driver deliberately dashed the two-wheeler, they attacked the bus and damaged its glasspanes.

TIM snatched

“The youth entered the bus, snatched the Ticket Issuing Machine (TIM), Statistical Return (SR) and the cash. As the accused were locals and behaved in highhandedness, no passenger dared to question them,” said Janaiah.

“The miscreants came into the cabin and created panic for a few minutes. When we refused to part with cash, they snatched the TIM and beat up us,” Sattaiah, second driver, told the media.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) L.T. Chandrashekar said the police took three persons, allegedly involved in the attack, into custody.

Cases booked

Bhavanipuram Circle Inspector D.K.N. Mohan Reddy said that cases were registered against the accused under Sections 332 IPC (attacking public servants), 394 IPC (robbery), 341 IPC (wrongful restraint) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

A case was also registered against Janaiah, under Section 337 IPC (rash driving), Mr. Reddy said.

A passenger took video of the incident which helped the police trace the miscreants. the police formed four teams and the the accused were nabbed within a few hours, the CI said.