TSNF threatens to take up Chalo Assembly on Nov. 18

VIZIANAGARAM

17 November 2021 01:11 IST

Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation-Vizianagaram district president Taraka Ramanaidu and general secretary Madugula Bhanuprakash on Tuesday said that the association would take up a ‘Chalo Assembly’ agitation on November 18 if the government failed to roll back its decision of stopping financial assistance to aided colleges.

The association organised a protest at Maharaja College, asking the government to withdraw its GOs 42, 50 and 51 alleging that the orders had turned into a bane for lakhs of students studying at aided colleges located in different parts of the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Madugula Bhanu Prakash said that students from poor financial backgrounds would be denied access to college due to the sudden decision of the government.