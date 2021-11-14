TS power dues: State to seek Centre’s intervention at SZC

VIJAYAWADA

14 November 2021 00:33 IST

The State government will apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the dues from Telangana power utilities amounting to ₹6,015.22 crore during the 29th Southern Zonal Council (SZC) Meeting in Tirupati on Sunday.

The government will request the Central government to ensure the arrangement of the dues from Telangana to APGENCO. It will also request the Union government to alternatively direct Telangana to include the ₹6,015.22 crore under Tranche II loan of Atma Nirbhar Scheme being availed by DISCOMS in Telangana, according to sources.

As of February 28, 2021, APGENCO is due to receive the ₹6,000 crore against the 8890 MU of power supplied to Telangana after State bifurcation between June 2, 2014, and June 10, 2017, as per the A.P. Reorganisation Act. Telangana power distribution companies had agreed to pay the amount on different occasions, but failed to pay up.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the total amount due, ₹3441.78 crore is the actual amount and ₹2,841.90 crore is a late payment surcharge.

“These dues are the single largest hurdle for APGENCO. Due to the non-receipt of this amount, APGENCO obtained additional working capital loans of ₹5,625.08 crore from PFC and REC during June 2, 2014, to March 31, .2017,” the source said.