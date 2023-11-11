TS polls: parties woo North Andhra settlers with promises to restore BC quota for 26 castes

November 11, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM:

Denial of reservation to the backward class migrants from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts to Hyderabad and other areas of Telangana, after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, appears to have assumed political significance as the State is headed for Assembly elections in a few weeks, on November 30.

An estimated 10 lakh people, including many BCs, shifted to Telangana areas from the North Andhra region in the last four decades. Post the split, the BRS (formerly TRS) government led by K. Chandrashekar Rao removed 26 castes such as Turpu Kapu, Kalinga, Koppulavelama, and Sistakaranam from the backward classes list, depriving the communities of reservation in government jobs and seats in educational institutions. The move was purportedly aimed at benefiting locals of the Telangana region.

This has also led to denial of OBC (Other Backward Classes) quota of the Central government, affecting the youngsters of these communities in national-level tests such as NEET, JEE Mains, and Civil Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against this backdrop, A.P. Turpu Kapu Association leader and PULSUS group chairman Srinubabu Gedela met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad during an election campaign. He later claimed that Mr. Modi responded positively and gave an assurance to include the 26 communities in the BC list if the BJP is voted to power in Telangana.

On the other hand, the Congress is trying to gain the support of this section by promising to restore the reservation if the party is voted to power. It has roped in the party Srikakulam district committee president Pedada Parameswara Rao and other leaders to garner the support of the migrants and settlers for its candidates in Hyderabad and other areas.

Adopting a similar line, the TDP BC Sadhikarika Committee convener Boina Govinda Rajulu said the party has asked migrated labourers and settlers to vote for the parties which promised to restore reservation facilities for them in Telangana. “These families that have settled in the Telangana region decades ago should be treated as locals,” said Mr. Govinda Rajulu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.