TS govt.’s decision to bid for stake in VSP is political posturing, says BJP

April 10, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy described the Telangana government’s decision to participate in the bidding for providing working capital to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and supplying key raw materials like coking coal, blast furnace coke and iron ore to it, as mere political posturing intended to arouse the Telugu sentiment during the ensuing general elections.

In a statement, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the Telangana government and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) unleashed a vicious propaganda that the Centre was going to shift the VSP and sell it away to private companies even as the Modi government was trying to garner investments to keep the ailing plant alive. He questioned how Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) can bid for VSP in response to its invitation for Expression of Interest if the Telangana government’s assertion that SCCL belongs to the Central government was true.

That the Central government was going to sell SCCL was also a deliberate campaign waged by the Telangana government, and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi which gave up the Telangana sentiment by acquiring the new avatar as Bharat Rashtra Samithi was apparently looking to exploit the feelings of people of A.P. to derive electoral mileage, the BJP leader added.

