Trustlab Diagnostics Opens regional centre in Anantapur

March 27, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

TrustLab Diagnostics on Monday launched its eight regional laboratory at Care and Cure Hospitals here. Chairman and managing director of Trustlab Diagnostics Venkata Suman Cherukuri said Anantapur city would benefit from the diagnostics facility and help clinicians and patients. TRUSTlab Diagnostics, which began its operations in April 2021 during Covid-19, ran Centres in 11 cities and was now expanding to north, east and central India, said Mr. Suman. Care and Cure Hospitals chairman Lingala Siva Sankar Reddy and MD L. Abhishek Reddy said the hospital, along with TRUSTlab Diagnostics, would be of immense help to the patients of Anantapur and surrounding districts.