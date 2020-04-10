Trust contributes its mite for COVID-19 fight

Centenary celebrations of Vincete Ferrer, the Spanish national who established the Rural Development Trust (RDT) in Anantapur, were held on a low key due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The RDT donated ₹3 crore for COVID-19 relief activities in Anantapur district.

Programme director Moncho Ferrer along with the trust employees participated in a programme held on the office premises, while a couple of public representatives garlanded the statue of Vincente Ferrer in the city.

Most significant, however, was the donation of over ₹3 crore both in kind and cash to support the fight against the COVID-19 by the district administration. Trust executive director Anne Ferrer, while making a donation of ₹1 crore to a special COVID-19 account at the district level, asked the administration to send bills for another ₹1 crore worth material required at the quarantine centres being set up by the administration.

In addition, it has procured equipment worth ₹1 crore listed by the District Collector that was needed for fighting the pandemic in hospitals. It has also opened three of its hospitals at Bathalapalli, Kalyandurg, and Kanel in Anantapur district for treatment of both symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.