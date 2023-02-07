Trust boards constituted for Annavaram, Dwaraka Tirumala temples in Andhra Pradesh

February 07, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - ANNAVARAM

The Endowments Department has constituted trust boards for Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vari Devasthanam, Annavaram, and Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vari Devasthanam at Dwaraka Tirumala.

According to a GORT. No. 112 issued by the Endowment Department on February 6, I.V. Rohit is the Chairman of the 14-member new trust board for the Annavaram temple.

S.V. Sudhakar Rao is the Chairman for the Dwaraka Tirumala temple trust board comprising 15 members. The chief priests of the respective temples are the ex-officio members of the trust boards.